Do you have a food that you, without a doubt, think you absolutely hate, but you haven’t even tried?

For most people, at least one specific food item comes to mind. Some people can’t stand liver and onions, but most people 35 and under haven’t tried them in their lives. Others say the same thing about sushi. They think they don’t like it, but haven’t even ever tried a California roll.

I was that way with brussels sprouts for a LONG time. I swore up and down I HATED them with a passion, yet I had never made them before nor had I ever ordered them off a menu.

My sister-in-law made roasted brussels drizzled in a balsamic glaze and, let me tell you, it was aaaallll over from there. I fell in love

Roasted brussels sprouts FTW!

Now, wherever I go, if I see them on the menu, I have to order them. Whether it’s Villain and Saint inside Ocean Casino in Atlantic City or Freddy J’s Bar and Kitchen in Mays Landing, if they’re serving up the crispy brussies, they’ll show up on my check.

Best brussels sprouts in South Jersey/Sebastian Coman Photography” width= loading...

South Jersey’s Best Brussels Sprouts

I think I finally found the best brussels sprouts in all of South Jersey. The best part is this place has more than one location. You’ll find them on the menu at Cinder Bar. Whether you’re closer to the Williamstown location or Clarksboro in Gloucester County, the next time you’re in, make sure you order yourself some along with the short rib poutine fries.

Short Rib Poutine Fries via Cinderbar.com Short Rib Poutine Fries via Cinderbar.com loading...

The location in Williamstown can be found off of Berlin-Cross Keys Road, the other on Berkeley Road in Clarksboro.

Wash ‘em down with a limoncello martini and thank me later.

