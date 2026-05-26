The weather has broken and it's time to head to the beach in New Jersey.

With 130 miles of oceanfront beaches in New Jersey, how do you know which beach to choose?

Never fear, we've got you!

READ MORE: 10 Most Expensive Beach Towns in New Jersey

READ MORE: 10 Most Redneck Towns in New Jersey

Get our free mobile app

Atlantic City beach Photo by Marc Snailum on Unsplash loading...

What Are the 10 Best Beach Towns in New Jersey?

We once again turn to our friends at the YouTube channel New Jersey Uncovered, for some help on ranking New Jersey's best beach towns.

They have put together this list based on various categories. Please click on and watch their video below.

Here's the list, along with some of their comments (I love their comments!):

1. Best Beach Town for Partying: Belmar. ("Belmar is what happens when an entire generation of North Jersey 23-year-olds collectively decides that they have figured out summer> They've figured out how to share a 4-bedroom rental with 12 people, sleep on futons and lose $600 at Bar A on a Saturday.")

2. Best Beach Town for Surfers: Manasquan. ("One of the best known surf break on the entire East Coast.")

Photo by Jill Marv on Unsplash Photo by Jill Marv on Unsplash loading...

3. Best Beach Town for Families: Ocean City. (They've been dry since 1879." "For families, it actually works." "If you have kids, this is the answer.")

4. Most Underrated Beach Town: Ocean Grove. ("The strangest, yet most charming town on the Jersey Shore.")

5. Best Beach Town For People With Money to Spend: Mantoloking. ("The place where the money is so old that no one in town has ever looked at a Zillow listing in their life. The houses don't list, they get passed down." )

Wildwood Beach Wildwood NJ Beach loading...

6. Beach Town With the Best Boardwalk: Wildwood. ("The boardwalk is two miles long and it's one continuous assault on every sense that you have." "In season, Wildwood might be the most American place in America.")

7. Beach Town With the Best Restaurants Downtown: Asbury Park. ("The best restaurant scene on the entire Jersey Shore.")

Aneese Aneese loading...

8. Most Beautiful Beach Town: Cape May. ("This town was a vacation destination before the country even fully existed." "If you bring someone to Cape May and they're not impressed, then you need new friends.")

9. Wild Card Beach Town: Sea Isle City. ("It's a self-contained universe.")

10. Wild Card: Long Branch. ("The first major beach resort in the United States.")

SOURCE: YouTube - New Jersey Uncovered

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly