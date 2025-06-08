New Jersey&#8217;s Number One Beach Destination Named By USA Today For 2025

New Jersey’s Number One Beach Destination Named By USA Today For 2025

The warm weather has arrived. Once it gets warm in New Jersey, that can only mean one thing: beach season has officially returned to the Garden State.

Sure, most will say Memorial Day is the official kickoff for plenty of days spent frolicking in the sun and sand, but the locals know it’s more like the first few weeks of June that really launch the season.

So, which beach town will see the most action in all of South Jersey? USA Today has officially declared that Wildwood is the top beach destination in all of New Jersey.

If you’ve ever stepped foot on the sun-soaked sand or strolled the retro boardwalk, you already know—this place hits different.

Wildwood Is Famous For Nostalgic Vibes

The Wildwoods are like stepping into a neon-lit postcard from the ‘50s, but with all the modern-day fun you could want.

With all the vintage doo-wop motels, iconic signs, and pastel everything, it’s the perfect spot for your IG feed.

There’s a reason generations keep coming back. There’s something for everyone to do in Wildwood.

The Wildwood Boardwalk Is Best In The Nation

You read that right. It’s not just Jersey’s best, but America’s best boardwalk. From the tram car to late-night pizza slices and three piers packed with rides and games, there’s no denying that the Wildwood boardwalk is legendary.

It’s the kind of place where your inner kid gets a full comeback tour.

Most Affordable Beach Vacation On The East Coast

While other beach towns might break the bank for most families in 2025, The Wildwoods still keep it budget-friendly. Free beaches, low-cost hotels and vacation rentals, and tons of free events make it one of the most affordable spots along the Atlantic Coast.

Whether you're chasing beach sunsets, arcade wins, or that perfect boardwalk slice, Wildwood brings the energy. Congrats to the Wildwoods!

