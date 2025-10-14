How many times a day do you visit Wawa?

Do you go more than three times a day?

If we visited your house, would we find Wawa food in your kitchen cupboard or refrigerator?

Do you have Wawa's clothing and gear?

How big of a Wawa fan are you?

The Quest for Wawa's Biggest Fan

My daughter lives in Kentucky - which until recently had no Wawa's. Somehow, she managed to get herself on VIP lists in several states to take part in several Wawa grand openings.

To say she's a fan of Wawa is an understatement, but she's far from Wawa's biggest fan.

There are Wawa Facebook groups, Reddit groups, and other online Wawa fan groups.

This Guy is Wawa Crazy

There's a story - first reported on by Fox 29 in 2024 - about a guy who goes to Wawa on average 4 times a day.Tyler Gyurisin of Barnegat also collects order numbers from each visit, saving them in a collection.

Here's his story:

Can You Top That?

Are you a bigger fan of Wawa than even Tyler? If you are, we want to hear from you! Tell us about yourself, how often you go to Wawa, and why you think you're Wawa's biggest fan! Maybe it's not you, but someone you know. Send me an email: joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

Gotta have Wawa!

