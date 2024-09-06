It's a pretty busy week here in New Jersey. The kids are going back to school.

No doubt, parents have been running around like chickens with their heads cut off trying to prepare the kids for the new school year. There's always SO MUCH to do. School clothes shopping, buy all the school supplies, sign all the forms... it's a lot. It can sometimes feel like there's no light at the end of the tunnel.



via GIPHY

Hopefully, you got it all done, because ready or not, there they go! Most of New Jersey's kids are headed back to school this week.

You already know what that means, right? PICTURES. Lots of them, too.

It's a back-to-school tradition! One that will never die, either. Every parent loves that perfect back-to-school picture to post on social media. It starts as early as Pre-k and lasts at least through eighth grade, for some, even through high school. Moms everywhere will make sure they get that perfect shot of their kids dressed in their fresh school clothes ready to take on the year.

Nowadays, pictures highlighting children's first day of school come with an additional tradition: the back-to-school sign.

Cops warn parents about posting first day of school pictures with back-to-school signs

Back-to-school signs are the signs that usually include the kid's name, grade, school, teacher's name, as well as a couple of their interests and hobbies. It's common for parents to make their kids hold the sign up for a picture or have it positioned near their child for the perfect social media-worthy photo.



via GIPHY

Multiple sources and authorities have warned parents, however, about the potential dangers those signs can represent in our digital-forward society.

To be fair, not all signs are bad. They don't all give away too much information. However, most of the back-to-school signs usually come with a bunch of information on a child that could pose a threat to them if thrusted into the wrong hands. It could possibly become available to online predators who would then know way too much.

It's best to not include information like his or her teacher's name, where they go to school, how old they are, or what grade they're in. We all love to share these precious moments on Facebook, Instagram, etc. However, it's important to keep in mind of the potential threat that exists these days.

