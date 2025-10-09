NJ Wildlife PSA: What To Do If A Baby Squirrel Runs Up To You
Here’s a PSA you probably never thought you’d see in the Garden State: baby squirrels might need your help. Have you ever see those videos of the baby squirrels cling to somebody’s pant leg? If you thought it was likely AI, think again.
If a baby squirrel approaches you that way or starts following you all around, don’t assume it’s rabid. It more than likely needs your help to survive.
Yes, it’s true. That tiny baby squirrel running after you in the park? It’s not rabid, aggressive, or trying to attack. It’s begging for help.
Baby Squirrels Approach Humans When They’re Desperate
This time of year, wildlife rehabilitators see a spike in calls about baby squirrels approaching people. They’re clinging to shoes, pant legs, even climbing into their laps. Why? Because when they lose their mother, they have no choice but to seek help from the next best thing: us.
Whether it’s due to a fall from a nest or a predator attack, these babies are alone, scared, and likely injured or starving. Squirrels are one of the few wild animals that will actually turn to humans in moments of desperation. It’s heartbreaking… and real.
What To Do (And What Not To Do)
If a baby squirrel approaches you:
- Gently place it in a box with a soft cloth
- Keep it warm, dark, and quiet
- Do NOT feed it or give it water
- Contact a licensed wildlife rehabilitator immediately
Experts warn against keeping squirrels as pets. No matter how sweet they seem, they need specialized care and belong in the wild.
These tiny creatures are literally putting their lives in your hands. Let’s meet that courage with compassion and make sure they get the help they need.12
