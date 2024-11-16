Authorities in Gloucester County say a man who allegedly attempted to steal a video game system was beaten so badly that he had to have emergency brain surgery.

According to the Glassboro Police Department, during the early morning hours of October 19th, their officers responded to a home on the 300 block of Carpenter Street for what was reported as a person who fell down some steps.

Police say no one at the scene was willing to tell officers exactly what happened other than to say he was drunk and fell.

The victim was initially transported to Inspira Hospital and then transferred to Cooper Trauma for a severe head injury where he had emergency brain surgery.

300 block of Carpenter Street in Glassboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps

It was later discovered that his injuries were not from a fall but from an aggravated assault.

Police described the assault:

The victim, who was intoxicated, was accused of trying to steal a PS5 from one of the tenants at the residence. The victim was confronted by an unknown and unidentified male who started to punch the victim, knocking him to the ground at which point, the second suspect and owner of the PS5, Gavin Molino, came over and started to kick and punch the victim. The victim was able to get his bearings and start to run away before collapsing in the street where Molino is alleged to kick the victim in the head knocking him unconscious.

Through an extensive investigation, Molino was identified and charged with aggravated assault. The name of the first suspect will be released once identified and charged.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Glassboro Police Department at (856) 881-1500.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.