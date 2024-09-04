You Must Try Atlantic City’s Favorite Pizza

If you follow David Portnoy's "One Bite" Pizza reviews, you don't have to wait for the best pizza review in Atlantic City.

(By the way, Portnoy was recently just up the Garden State Parkway for another shore town's pizza review. You'll find that below.)

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Best pizza in Atlantic City is at this old-time, all-time favorite

It's been a while since my last visit to Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City, but I'm certainly not waiting that long for my next visit.

My daughter and I stopped in for a quick lunch, and she's a pizza guru, so I let her order.

Her order was straight-on fantastic.

We ordered The Judge. (No, Yankees fan, not THAT Judge!) This Judge is named after local influential Damon Tyner. The pizza is half-sausage, half-pepperoni, with cherry peppers as an added bonus.

JK JK loading...

Old school pizza

When the pizza came out to us it was sizzling hot. Burn the roof of your mouth hot.

The way pizza should be!

This was definitely old school, bar-style pizza.

The pizza came out in the original pan - probably used for about the 50,000th time. It looked sensational!

The sausage was awesome, and the pepperoni curled up a bit, like true pepperoni should.

The cherry peppers gave it just the perfect amount of spice, unlike I've ever had with any other spicy pizza.

The crust was perfectly slightly blackened, and I swear the cheese was still bubbling as it arrived at the table.

This was the best pizza in Atlantic City! Check out their menu and make your next Atlantic City stop Tony's Baltimore Grill!

READ MORE: Best Italian Subs in Atlantic County

Get our free mobile app

Dave Portnoy review

Portnoy's recent foray into New Jersey did not bring him as far as Atlantic City - but, he did stop on Long Beach Island:

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly