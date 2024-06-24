Very Best Atlantic City Parking Hack Visitors and Locals Should Know

If you know, you know. If you don't know, you should know.

I thought everybody knew this Atlantic City parking hack, but apparently not.

Free parking in Atlantic City

Yes, some casinos offer free parking to select card members.

The Golden Nugget offers free parking to everyone. Other casinos make the free parking offer from time to time.

Sometimes, especially in the summer, some casinos offer higher rates. It might sound bad, but it's a fact of life.

There was a time when some casino garages may have taken advantage of special events and jacked up those parking fees. Thankfully, that practice was controlled, and it doesn't happen as much as it once did.

When free isn't possible

Sometimes parking free isn't possible, and you want/need to park in a certain casino's garage. What do you do?

The best Atlantic City parking hack

Here's the hack that makes parking more affordable - and, it's perfectly legal.

If you pull into the "Surface Lot" at Borgata, you can park for just $5.00.

"Wait", you say, "I don't want to park at Borgata."

Pay attention, because here comes the hack.

You don't need to park there! Just pull into the Surface Lot, and then head straight for the exit. You'll stop at the check-out and pay the cashier $5.00.

Now comes the important part!

Ask for a receipt.

It's Atlantic City law that you can then use that receipt to park in any other Atlantic City casino's lot, without paying any more money - even if their parking charge is much higher than $5.00!

Bingo!

A word of caution

Some garages will charge you on the way out of the garage. That means you'll need to exit the garage by 6 am the following morning to use your receipt.

Happy (and cheap) parking!

