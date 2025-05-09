If you're familiar with Atlantic City in any way, shape or form, then it's no secret to you that the city has been through some ups and downs.

Lately though, there are some power plays at work that suggest certain parts of the city are in for a huge update. The old YMCA building is about to get an extreme makeover.

An Old AC Landmark To Become Luxury Living

Don't expect to see a simple paint job and some new windows thrown in. Thanks to a $10 million tax break, the old YMCA is reportedly being transformed into high-end apartments.

There will be 35 units in total, with 18 one-bedrooms and 17 two-bedrooms. The new building is expected to cater to young professionals who want to live, work, and play within the city limits. It's no secret that Atlantic City has been struggling for years to keep people living within the city itself.

Could this FINALLY be the turning point so many have hoped for??

Luxury Living Means Luxurious Amenities

Honestly, it sounds like the old YMCA will wind up resembling an updated building you'd see somewhere like Philadelphia or Hoboken. There will be a full fitness center, management on site, a mail room, all while preserving the building's historic charm.

I think that's what everybody wants to see... the building's integrity and original beauty preserved as much as possible.

Developers from Odin Properties have made it clear that they don't want to erase the YMCA's past, only improve it.

Investing In Atlantic City's Future

The project was first given the green light back in 2023 by the AC Casino Reinvestment Authority. With projects like this, they're not just refurbishing old buildings, they're reviving neighborhoods, attracting a new (and younger) energy and giving the city a true second act.

I can't wait to see both the building when it's done and Atlantic City restored to its former glory.

