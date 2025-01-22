Authorities in Atlantic City say a teenager has died after being shot late last year.

According to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, on November 16th, officers with the Atlantic City Police Department responded to the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue for a report of shots fired. There, they found two men who had been shot.

A preliminary investigation revealed a group of people was standing on Atlantic Avenue near a Boost Mobile store when multiple rounds were fired in their direction. Both victims were transported to the Atlantic City Medical Center.

On December 14th, one of the victims, 19-year-old Jaiden Perez of Atlantic City, died from his injuries. Preliminary autopsy findings revealed his cause of death to be a gunshot wound to his upper torso.

1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps

The second victim was treated and released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crime Unit at (609) 909-7666.