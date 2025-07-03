There aren't many places in the United States where you can walk a few hundred feet out of a casino and step onto a wonderful beach. Here's one: Atlantic City, New Jersey!

When people talk about Atlantic City, they often talk about the casinos or the world famous boardwalk. Go a few steps off the boardwalk, and you're on one of the most beautiful - and well cared for - beaches on the East Coast.

Memorial Day Weekend Enjoyed On The Jersey Shore Getty Images loading...

The Atlantic City Beach is beautiful

Over the years, my family and I have enjoyed the beautiful beaches of the Jersey Shore. I've been on almost every beach from Long Beach Island to Cape May. Each has it's own beauty and charm - and, some get a little more of the spotlight than others. But, don't count out the Atlantic City Beach! We've often ventured onto the beach in Atlantic City, and each time, we've encountered a well taken care of beach, where we feel safe and happy. Shout out to those who take care of this Atlantic City gem.

Oh, by the way, no beach tags needed in Atlantic City.

Miss Florida Ericka Dunlap Wins Miss America Pageant Getty Images loading...

The people agree about the Atlantic City Beach

People on Reddit agree that Atlantic City's Beach is underrated.

Here are a few comments from Reddit users:

"...the sand looks so clean and well groomed, and the sky is so bright!"

"AC beaches are the best in NJ and they are FREE!!"

"I don't care what anyone says, I love me some AC ."

"Best beach on the coast.And among the cleanest, I see the trucks out there every day sweeping the beach."

"Love AC beach!!"

We'll see you on the beach! In Atlantic City!

