Good News Atlantic City! You Can Now Buy Your Own Batmobile Tumbler!

How many times have you said to yourself, "If I only had my own Batmobile"?

Hold on, Stinky, your time is coming!

You'll soon be able to own and drive your very own car, just like the one owned by your favorite caped crusader!

How do I get a Batmobile?

Warner Brothers has announced that people will soon be able to purchase their very own Batmobile, just like the one in the movies!

This would be the Batmobile Tumbler, not the original TV series Batmobile.

If you remember the Dark Knight Trilogy, you'll remember this ultra-modern crime-fighting vehicle. Thanks to "Wayne Enterprises", you can now reserve your own Batmobile.

Don't waste time, though, only 10 will be built.

The price? Well, if you have to ask.... Three million dollars.

This is certainly not your Daddy's Batmobile!

Is the Batmobile real?

This vehicle, only available in all-black, will feature imitation gun turrets (dang!), but a real smoke screen delivery system.

Yes, it will be drivable, but not on public streets. It's definitely not street-legal. You'll need access to a private track to take it for a spin.

You can drive your Batmobile in Atlantic City

The last we heard, a plan to build a private high-end driving facility in the Bader Field section of Atlantic City is still in the works. Once built (or if it's ever built), the facility will include private condos and an F1-type racetrack, a perfect place for you and your Batmobile to live and play.

If that $3 Million is burning a hole in your pocket, here's where to order your Batmobile Tumbler.

