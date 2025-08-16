Let me state for the record: I love Atlantic City. I love Atlantic City in the summer. I love the beach, the boardwalk, the events and activities.

I just miss the beach concerts! (Again)

A couple weeks ago, I had the please of hosting a fun bikini contest at Bally's Beach Bar. The weather was great, the beach bar staff was tremendous, and people had a great time.

I just miss the beach concerts.

READ MORE: Score Cheap Atlantic City Indoor Water Park Tickets

READ MORE: Meet Atlantic City's Charming New Hotel

Get our free mobile app

JK JK loading...

Atlantic City Beach Concerts

Atlantic City has a history of music concerts that date back years and years to venues like the Steel Pier and Convention Hall (later renamed Boardwalk Hall.)

Jumping to more recent history, Atlantic City began holding yearly beach concerts in 2014, with a free concert by Blake Shelton, along with openers Dan + Shay and Danielle Bradbury.

2015 saw the group Maroon 5 play the beach, along with Rascal Flatts. In 2016 there were several shows on the beach, including concerts from The Zac Brown Band, Jimmy Buffett, and Florida Georgia Line.

A few years later, the TidalWave Music Festival took over the beach with a three day country music festival, with dozens of artists.

Headliners in 2022 included Luke Bryan, Morgan Wallen, and Dierks Bentley.

2023 headliners included Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett, Brooks and Dunn, and Jelly Roll.

2024 and 2025 have brought no beach concerts - and, even worse, no explanation. TidalWave just stopped. Ended. Will it come back, ever?

Getty Images Donald Kravitz / Stringer Getty Images Donald Kravitz / Stringer loading...

Why Can't Atlantic City Keep Nice Things?

Unfortunately, Atlantic City has a history of losing things. In addition to beach concerts, we've witnessed minor league baseball and hockey come and go. Ditto with indoor football... and, the biggest loss: The Miss America Pageant.

What's up, Atlantic City? Why do you always leave us hanging?

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly