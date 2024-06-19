Every Atlantic City Area Restaurant on Guy Fieri’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives

Is there anything better than enjoying a great meal surrounded by good friends and family?

Thanks to TV Chef Guy Fieri, we have some great places locally, based on stops on his TV show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

YouTube - Food Network YouTube - Food Network loading...

Guy Fieri hits up 9 Atlantic City area food places

For a while it seemed like Fieri was cruising around our area in his little red convertible, visiting all our local favorite places.

Lately, nothin'!

Guy, where are you?

Unfortunately, his great restaurant at Bally's in Atlantic City has closed. Guy Fieri's Chophouse was a favorite of mine.

His Chicken Guy restaurant is open at Harrah's casino, and we can always hope for more of his great food - somewhere in Atlantic City.

In the meantime, he has visited 9 great local places - and his visits live on in reruns - and on YouTube. Check out Guy's visit to Ernest and Son in Brigantine:

We recently said Ernest and Son is serving up the best Italian sub locally. Read more here.

Check out all of Guy's local visits below.

Get our free mobile app

9 Atlantic City Area Restaurants Featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives Guy Fieri has featured almost a dozen Atlantic City area restaurants on hie show. Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly