Are These Mountain Lions Captured on New Jersey Woman’s Videos?

People in New Jersey continue to claim that they're seeing mountain lions or cougars in the state.

Morris County resident claims to have captured mountain lions on video

Over the last couple of years, I've been contacted by residents throughout the Garden State who claim that they have seen mountain lions in New Jersey.

The official New Jersey Wildlife position is that there aren't any mountain lions in the state.

A lot of people beg to differ.

Whether the mountain lions are natives or were somehow brought to the state, they are here, according to witnesses.

I've written a couple dozen articles on "big cat" sightings. You can check out those stories here.

At the end of April, we had the story of a Stillwater (Sussex County) mom who claims she saw a mountain lion stalk her young daughter.

Now, we have the story of a Morris County resident who claims to have caught mountain lions on video, both during the day and at night.

She says these videos are a couple of years old and the animals were captured near Tourne County Park in Boonton, New Jersey.

In addition to the videos, she says she had another interaction:

"My nephew and I spooked two fast tan animals that were hunting a rabbit a few years ago in Spring and they took off so fast that all you could see is two flashes of tan jump over a log into the woods. No flash of white or black on them. and they were low to the log when they jumped over."

Report your mountain lion sighting in New Jersey

If you've witnessed a mountain lion in the state, I'd love to hear from you - and see any evidence you may have. Reach me via email at joe.kelly@townsquaremedia.com.

Here's a video from another person. It may or may not be a mountain lion: