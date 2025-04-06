Another legendary restaurant chain files for bankruptcy — 3 NJ locations, 1 near Philadelphia
In a story that has been repeated countless times over the past few months, yet another national restaurant chain has filed for bankruptcy protection.
News snapshot
- National restaurant chain is facing $376 million in debt
- Hundreds of locations across America, including 3 in NJ and 1 near Philadelphia
- Chain is famous for its chicken wings — among other things
Hooters files for bankruptcy protection
Reuters is reporting that Hooters of America filed for bankruptcy on Monday.
To tackle its $376 million debt, the 42-year-old chain, famous for its wings and orange-uniformed waitresses, plans on selling all of its nearly 150 company-owned restaurants to a franchise group backed by the company's founders.
Like many chains, Hooters has faced several hurdles lately — the COVID pandemic, inflation, and high operating costs are just a few.
For fans of the chain, there is some good news: all of Hooters' restaurants will remain open, including the other 150 or so locations owned and operated by franchisees.
FOX Business quoted Hooters of America CEO Sal Melilli as saying the Hooters chain is "here to stay," and,
Today’s announcement marks an important milestone in our efforts to reinforce Hooters’ financial foundation and continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food our customers and communities have come to expect.
Hooters was incorporated in Florida on April Fools Day 1983 by six businessmen: Lynn D. Stewart, Gil DiGiannantonio, Ed Droste, Billy Ranieri, Ken Wimmer, and Dennis Johnson. That date was chosen because they thought their idea was going to be a failure, per Wikipedia. Instead, the chain would rapidly expand to over 400 locations around the world with 15,000 employees.
Hooters locations in our region
New Jersey
- Atlantic City
- East Brunswick
- Somerset
Pennsylvania
- King of Prussia
Delaware
- Newark
- New Castle
New York
- Albany
- Farmingdale
- Fresh Meadows
Related chain restaurant news
- Bar Louie files for bankruptcy protection, last NJ location abruptly closes
- On The Border is on the brink in NJ and across the country
- Rainforest Cafe closes last North Jersey location
- Red Robin continues to struggle and may close dozens of restaurants
- TGI Friday's closes some NJ, PA locations
The best restaurants in New Jersey according to the experts
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy