There are stories everywhere, so it was extra special that ABC World News Tonight decided to tell the story of a South Jersey elementary school teacher and his rescue dog.

The story aired Wednesday night all across the country.

The entire country got a peek inside Dr. William Mennies Elementary School, and learned about an incredible teacher.

The Heartwarming Story About a VIneland Elementary School Teacher and His Rescue Dog

ABC's David Muir introduced the world to music teacher Chris Hanna and his rescue dog, Cole.

Cole was rescued from a shelter a few years ago. He's a pitbull mix, who is deaf. Hanna brings the dog to class, sharing the story with his class that it's OK to be different. It's also a story of acceptance.

Watch this incredible story:

Happy Birthday Cole the Dog!

Happy 9th birthday to Cole, and a big shout out to Chris Hanna, who's obviously one great teacher!

Thanks ABC for sharing one little part of what makes South Jersey so special!

