A Surprising Spot to Order Grown-Up Food From in Mays Landing

If you are an order-food-from-restaurant person, do you sometimes find yourself in a rut?

Do you keep ordering the same old, same old, when you yearn to try something new?

A Mays Landing location has announced a new "grown-up menu", that you might just find interesting.

Grownup menu? What?

Pizza Chain Chuck E. Cheese Files For Bankruptcy Protection Getty Images loading...

Chuck E. Cheese has a new grown-up menu

Chuck E. Cheese has announced its new grown-up menu, with "bold flavors made specifically for grown-ups."

Yeah, there are still game machines, kids spilling their drinks on the floor, and little ones screaming at the tops of their lungs, but now, there's more.

Not more as in filet mignon, lobster, and fancy table settings, but more as in more choices for the fun foods you love.

Chuck E. Cheese Sold To Private Equity Firm Apollo For 1.3 Billion Getty Images loading...

Chuck E. Cheese offers pick-up and delivery of their menu

If you want to skip the playtime with the little ones, you can buying ordering straight from their menu.

Chuck E. Cheese is now offering specialty pizzas, saucy meatballs, and more.

You'll find appetizers, wings, desserts, and even salads!

So, order a fun pizza for the kids, and a little more sophisticated order for the adults.

Chuck E. Cheese is growing up, y'all!

Find out more about their adult food choices here.

