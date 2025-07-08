When people think of New Jersey, they often envision urban landscapes, bustling cities like Newark or Atlantic City, and maybe the beautiful beaches along the coastline. However, what many don't realize is that New Jersey is also home to a surprisingly vast amount of farmland.

Firstly, the state's proximity to major cities like New York City and Philadelphia might lead one to assume it's all urban sprawl - a concrete jungle. In reality, New Jersey boasts over 9,000 farms spread across more than 700,000 acres of farmland. That's a significant portion of the state's total land area!

What's even more surprising is the diversity of agricultural products grown here. While New Jersey is famous for its tomatoes and blueberries, it's also a major producer of cranberries, bell peppers, peaches, and even nursery and greenhouse products. They don't call us "The Garden State" for nothing!



There's a wide variety of terrain suited to different types of farming. Places like Cumberland and Salem Counties in South Jersey have farms almost everywhere you look. And while it might not be as expansive as the Midwest's endless fields of corn and soybeans, the density of New Jersey's farms and the proximity to major markets make it a vital part of the region's food supply chain.

So, for someone living out of state (shoobies and bennies) who might only associate New Jersey with its cities and beaches, discovering how beautiful the state really is can indeed be a shock. It's a reminder that even in the most unexpected places, there's often beautiful sights to be seen if you know where to look.

For most shoobies, they never expect to see what places like South Jersey really look like when they spend a day in this part of the Garden State.

