Unique numbers result in record win for New Jersey Lottery players

Have you ever thought about why seven is considered to be a lucky number?

I mean, just walk into a casino and you'll see that 7s will almost always be associated with winning big jackpots on slot machines. No one gets excited over 4s and 9s spinning around.

But why is that? Turns out, seven is considered lucky for quite a few reasons.

In numerology, that number represents a quest for knowledge. Seven is significant in the Bible. Seven is big in traditional Chinese culture. Those are just a few examples.

So for any number of reasons, lots of people think seven is lucky — and, as a result, a lot of people pick that number when they play the lottery.

7-7-7-7 hits with New Jersey Lottery

And this past Sunday evening, a lot of people won the lottery in New Jersey when the winning numbers for Pick 4 were 7-7-7-7.

Officials with the New Jersey Lottery said 569 people won $2,500 thanks to all of those sevens.

In total, $1,431,405 was won, which was the largest single payout in that game's 47-year history.

If you're interested in trying your luck, Pick 4 numbers are drawn at 12:59 and 10:57 PM daily.

Meanwhile, if scratch-off lottery tickets are your thing, you might want to go through this list...

