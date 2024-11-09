7 from NJ charged in connection to multi-state high-end car theft ring

Seven men from New Jersey and one from Virginia have been charged for their alleged roles in a conspiracy to steal luxury cars in New Jersey, New York, and beyond.

Federal authorities say the following people have all been charged with conspiring to receive, possess, or sell stolen vehicles in interstate commerce:

24-year-old Ahmad Franks, a.k.a. “Mahdi,” of Newark

23-year-old Shaquan White, a.k.a. “QBandz,” of Newark

20-year-old Nathan Braswell, a.k.a. “Troub,” of Newark

24-year-old Ibn Bellamy, a.k.a. “YC,” of Newark

20-year-old Zamir Wright, a.k.a. “GBz,” of Newark

26-year-old Ryan Bowen, a.k.a. “Prob,” of East Orange

20-year-old Khyree Lawrence, a.k.a. “6,” of East Orange

45-year-old Mohammed Buhari, a.k.a. “Sakina,” of Woodbridge, VA

Franks is also charged with five counts of possession of a stolen vehicle and one count of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle.

Bellamy is also charged with one count of possession of a stolen vehicle.

Buhari is charged with one count of sale, receipt, or possession of a stolen vehicle; he remains wanted by authorities.

Car thief trying to break into a car with a screwdriver. Car thief, car theft. djedzura loading...

Officials say an investigation into a series of high-end car thefts began in November 2021 and they learned that the eight defendants and others allegedly conspired to "possess, receive, conceal, sell, dispose, and/or transport high-value stolen cars" in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and elsewhere. Some of the stolen cars were used in other crimes, including the theft of additional cars, shootings, and a homicide.

The 14 cars stolen by the defendants as alleged in the complaint have an estimated total value of at least $550,000.

U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger said in a statement,

The defendants are charged with orchestrating a brazen conspiracy to steal high-end, luxury vehicles, targeting our community and profiting from their illegal activities. These charges underscore our commitment to work with all of our law enforcement partners to protect the community from the variety of crimes committed by those who seek to enrich themselves unjustly by victimizing our residents.

Each defendant in this case potentially faces several years in prison and fines exceeding $250,000.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.