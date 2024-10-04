6ABC Meteorologist Gives Emotional Goodbye

It's amazing how you can get attached to your favorites TV news and weather people.

They're in your home each and every day - it's almost like they really are in your home each and very day.

Channel 6 Weatherman says goodbye

Over the weekend, Philadelphia 6ABC Meteorologist Chris Sowers said goodbye to his viewers. He's leaving the station and heading for work in warmer weather (and maybe more dangerous weather).

Sowers says after over 12 years on television in Philadelphia, he's moving on to a TV station in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Good Luck to Chris! Keep reading for more about 6ABC.

