To say the Atlantic City Police Department was busy Tuesday evening would be a bit of an understatement.

In the span of about three hours, officers broke up a huge brawl, took six people into custody, and seized drugs and a gun.

30 women brawl in Atlantic City

At about 5:45 PM, the ACPD says nearly two dozen officers responded to a large fight involving approximately 30 women in the 600 block of Absecon Boulevard. Cops attempted to utilize their emergency lights and sirens to stop the fighting, but that was reportedly unsuccessful.

During the brawl, four women were arrested and they face charges of simple assault and disorderly conduct. More arrests are possible as the investigation continues.

Officers break up alleged robbery attempt

Two hours later at 7:45, two ACPD officers were patrolling near the first block of North Georgia Avenue when they heard a person screaming. They located a man on the ground with 53-year-old Eugene Brown of Atlantic City on top of him, who, according to police, was assaulting the man while attempting to steal his belongings. Brown was cuffed and "he was found in possession of five grams of cocaine." The victim was treated at the scene.

Gun, drugs allegedly found after loitering

At 8:36 PM, four ACPD officers saw a group loitering in the first block of South Florida Avenue near a no trespassing sign. As the officers stopped to speak to the men, they began to disperse and one ran down an alley where he "attempted to hide, but was located." That man was arrested after being found in possession of a loaded handgun and small amounts of cocaine and heroin.

In total, the following people were arrested and charged Tuesday evening:

ARRESTED: Taniyah Bond, 20, Pleasantville

CHARGES: Simple assault, disorderly conduct

ARRESTED: Dominique Sheppard, 22, Atlantic City

CHARGES: Simple assault, disorderly conduct

ARRESTED: Briana Stukes, 22, Atlantic City

CHARGES: Simple assault, disorderly conduct

ARRESTED: Sapphire Stukes-Cabell, 18, Atlantic City

CHARGES: Simple assault, disorderly conduct

The four women involved in the brawl were released on a summons with a future court date.

ARRESTED: Eugene Brown, 53, Atlantic City

CHARGES: Robbery, aggravated assault, possession of CDS, resisting arrest

Brown was remanded to the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

ARRESTED: A 16-year-old juvenile male

CHARGES: Unlawful possession of a weapon, two counts of possession of CDS

That teen was remanded to Harborfields Detention Facility.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.