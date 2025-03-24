The 30 richest and 30 poorest towns in New Jersey

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median household income in New Jersey is $99,781.

In Pennsylvania, it's around $73K, New York's is about $81,600, and Delaware is just over $86K.

And while those are big numbers, we all know just how expensive it is to live in (or around) the great Garden State.

For example, the average homeowner here paid nearly $10,100 in property taxes last year.

Long story short, even if your family is pulling in $100,000/year, after you pay taxes and bills, there ain't much left.

Case in point, the state's poverty level is usually somewhere in the 9 to 10% range.

So with a large number of people living comfortably (not that $100K/year allows you to sip mimosas by the pool every day) and a large number of people struggling to put food on the table, let's compare and contrast the 30 richest and 30 poorest neighborhoods across New Jersey.

30 'poorest' neighborhoods in NJ These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning less than $25,000 in annual median income. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

30 neighborhoods in NJ where richest families live These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning more than $200,000 in annual income, meaning these are the neighborhoods were the wealthiest families are most likely to live. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

