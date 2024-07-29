They might just be the absolute worst aspect of summer, but here in New Jersey, we can't have one without the other. I'm talking about the deadliest animal on the planet: mosquitoes.

If you've never heard that before, I promise you, it's true. Mosquitoes really are considered the deadliest animal on earth due to the diseases they carry that are responsible for the death of more humans than any other creature on the planet. Shocking, right?

Here in the Garden State, they get so bad during the late summer months. It can be unbearable to spend time outdoors some days.

Have you ever wondered why the mosquito problem gets worse around this time of year? You can thank the warm temperatures and increased humidity for that.



New Jersey's mosquito problem

Increased temps and humidity are ideal for mosquito breeding and development. Mosquitoes lay their eggs in stagnant or slow-moving water, such as ponds, marshes, and even small puddles. As the summer continues on, these breeding sites accumulate water, providing ample opportunities for mosquitoes to reproduce. These conditions are also responsible for the accelerated development of mosquito larvae into adults, contributing to a higher population.

The more you know.

There is a way, however, to keep the mosquitoes at bay. Did you know they cannot stand certain scents?

3 smells that deter mosquitoes

You'd think that florals and citrus smells would attract mosquitoes. When it comes to these three specific scents, however, it's quite the opposite:



1.) Lavender

Believe it or not, mosquitoes tend to dislike the scent of lavender. Lavender contains essential oils such as linalool and linalyl acetate, which contribute to its fragrance. These compounds are known for their strong scent that is pleasant to us humans but unpleasant or overwhelming to mosquitoes and other insects. Lavender essential oil can be used in diffusers, candles, or diluted and applied to the skin.



2.) Lemon Eucalyptus

The essential oil derived from lemon eucalyptus leaves contains a compound called PMD, which has been found to be effective in repelling mosquitoes.

Here's a scent mosquitoes hate that is on the other side of the scent spectrum:



3.) Garlic

Eating garlic or rubbing garlic juice on the skin is believed to make a person less attractive to mosquitoes. It's more effective when consumed regularly rather than as a one-time measure.

Of course, there's no way for us to protect ourselves 100% against these nasty little buggers, but it doesn't mean we can't try our hardest! Try to stay away from these colors, too...

