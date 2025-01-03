If you want to know what it's like working in law enforcement these days, consider this: over two dozen people found themselves on the wrong side of the law during 15 days in December in one South Jersey municipality.

Officials with the Hamilton Township Police Department took to Facebook recently to share what their officers accomplished during the first 15 days of December.

Calls for service – 635

EMS calls – 15

Domestic violence calls – 41

Property checks/community police functions – 778

Motor vehicle crashes – 53

Targeted traffic enforcement activities – 140

Motor vehicle stops/tickets – 334/165

Driving while intoxicated arrests – 2

Hamilton Township NJ sign - Photo: Google Maps Hamilton Township NJ sign - Photo: Google Maps loading...

From their efforts, 26 people were arrested on a variety of charges, including simple assault and shoplifting to more serious situations involving aggravated assaults, resisting arrest, and abuse by a caregiver.

As a reminder, charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

26 arrested during 15 days in December in Hamilton Township, NJ Over two dozen people were arrested by officers in one Atlantic County municipality during the beginning of December. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman

14 People Arrested To Kick Off The Holiday Season In Atlantic County November 22nd through December 4th. Gallery Credit: Jahna Michal

Arrests in Hamilton Township NJ, December 2024 arrests in Hamilton Township NJ, People arrested in Mays Landing NJ, Who got arrested in Mays Landing NJ, Arrests in Atlantic County NJ