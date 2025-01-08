Everybody likes to enjoy a nice meal out every once in a while. Seriously... who feels like cooking every single night of the week? I know I sure don't. I will say this, however: if you can't afford to tip, don't go out to eat.

I came across a heated discussion in a locally-based Facebook group about the standards of tipping servers. People were complaining about the standard rule of tipping 20% on the bill at a restaurant when a diner has received great service. Plenty of comments were made regarding the server's choice of career and that it's not the job of the person eating out to make sure that server receives a decent wage.

How Much Should Servers Be Tipped In NJ?

While I agree that it's up to the diner to tip what he or she deems fair based on service, I don't think it's right to berate servers and blame the fact that restaurants here in the US are built upon a tipping system on the waitstaff themselves. There was a time when I survived and thrived on money made in the service industry. I worked at multiple restaurants, sometimes holding down multiple serving jobs at a time, and was able to put myself through school and pay all of my bills hustling that way.

Trust me, most servers and waitstaff are NOT lazy. Sure, there are a few bad apples, but you'll find them in any career field.

While I don't agree with this specific model seen above that attempts to illustrate how to properly tip your server, I think a good rule of thumb is to base a 20% on good service, then either increase or decrease the amount from there. If I receive exceptional service, I'm not afraid to tip 25-30%. I'm not rolling in the dough, though, so those instances are few and far between.

What doesn't sit right with me are the comments made that suggest tipping your server is optional. If you're somebody that doesn't tip when you go out to a sit-down dinner, from a former server's mouth to your ears: you're scum. Cook your next meal at home, okay? You can keep your $5 you tipped on a $100 check.

