Authorities in Burlington County have not made any arrests yet in connection to two women who were brutally murdered during an apparent home invasion early Wednesday morning.

The incident happened just after 4 AM in the first block of Harrington Circle in Willingboro.

Police say 33-year-old Catherine Nunez and her mother, 54-year-old Marisol Nunez, were both fatally shot.

According to the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, a preliminary investigation revealed that entry into their home was made through a first-floor window that had apparently been broken by an intruder(s), who fled before police arrived.

2 killed on the first block of Harrington Circle in Willingboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps 2 killed on the first block of Harrington Circle in Willingboro NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The victims were discovered in an upstairs bedroom and pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials believe this was not a random incident and those living in the area are likely not in jeopardy.

The investigation is being conducted by the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office and the Willingboro Township Police Department. Anyone with information is asked to call (609) 877-6958 or email tips@co.burlington.nj.us.