2 from Cumberland County could get life in connection to teen’s death

Two South Jersey men are now potentially facing life in prison in connection to the death of a teenager in 2022.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says on Wednesday, a jury found 25-year-old Deshawn Bowen of Bridgeton and 20-year-old Rohdane Watson of Vineland guilty of first-degree felony murder, aggravated manslaughter, and robbery. Bowen was also found guilty of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

During the trial, the State presented evidence that Bowen and Watson met up with 15-year-old "A.T-S." on the morning of May 26th, 2022, at the Redwood Courts Trailer Park on Delsea Drive in Vineland.

Authorities say the pair robbed the teen during that meeting, taking money and a gun by force, and they had at least one gun that they brought with them that was used to shoot the teenager during the robbery.

"A.T-S." died from his injuries shortly thereafter.

Bowen and Watson now each face 30 years to life behind bars. Sentencing is scheduled for April 5th.

The prosecution was represented at trial by Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutors Cathryn Wilson and Lesley Snock. Bowen was represented by John Morris, Esq.; Watson by Robert Agre, Esq.