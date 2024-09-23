16 Donations Goodwill Will NOT Accept In NJ

Are you getting ready to put away all of your summer clothes? More likely than not, you're so excited to break out the flannels, jeans, and clothes for cooler weather. Fall is officially upon us. That means many of us will be getting ready to drop off bags and bags of clothing and jewelry, among other things, to Goodwill.

I can't speak for anyone else, but getting rid of things I no longer need helps create what I feel is a more organized and peaceful space. Doesn't it feel great to open your closet and actually see the floor instead of a pile of clothes? Purging old items gives me this, sort of, mental boost. It's easier said than done, but once I'm finally finished, it really is a GREAT feeling.

Many of the items you no longer use might be exactly what someone else needs. That's where stores like Goodwill come in. Did you know that when you donate to Goodwill, you're not just getting rid of your stuff? You’re supporting programs that help people learn skills to find jobs.



Donations Goodwill Can't Accept

While it’s great to think about all the items you can donate, Goodwill and other organizations do have some guidelines about what they can’t accept. It's crazy to think about the fact that they can't take certain items even though people may desperately need them. Still, when you take a look at the list of items and goods you can't drop off at Goodwill, it will make a whole lot of sense.



For example, used mattresses, underwear, or personal hygiene products can’t be donated for safety and health reasons. Anything that could be considered dangerous, like recalled products, flammable items, or anything broken beyond repair, can’t be accepted, either.

If you're looking to donate a bunch of stuff to Goodwill this fall, make sure you check out this list to make sure they'll take what you're offering:

