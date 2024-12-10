14 People Arrested Over The Last 2 Weeks In Atlantic County

If you're wanted in Atlantic County, the sheriff's office does NOT mess around when it comes to tracking people down who have outstanding warrants. They've made it their mission to distribute justice. That means a lot of arrests have been made since the start of 2024.

Atlantic County Sherriff's Office Needs Your Help

When law enforcement agencies share details about arrests, it helps build trust with the community. People want to know that the authorities are doing their job, that arrests are made based on evidence, and that there’s accountability in the justice system. By being transparent, the Sheriff's Office shows they are working in the public’s best interest.

By releasing names and details, the Sheriff's Office can prevent misinformation and ensure that the public has access to the correct facts.

Sometimes, releasing the names of arrested individuals can act as a deterrent. When potential criminals know their names might be made public, it could discourage them from committing crimes in the first place.

In an effort to clean up the county, you're asked to reach out the office if you have any information at all regarding anyone in South Jersey (and beyond) that might be wanted by authorities. You can contact the Atlantic County Sherriff's Office directly at (609) 909-7200. Feel free to contact them 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office seems to be aiming to maintain an open line of communication with the community, promote safety, and foster some cooperation in solving crimes. It’s a way to ensure that people feel informed and involved in making their community safer.

Arrests made from November 22nd to December 4th within Atlantic County are as follows:

