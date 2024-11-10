12 Shocking Realities About Living The South Jersey Life

So you've sold the house, packed the moving truck, and headed to South Jersey to live out the rest of your days.

You've ALWAYS vacationed here, so why not live here?

There are some things you really need to know about living in South Jersey. For the purposes of this article, we're talking about South Jersey's Shore, specifically Atlantic, Cape May, and Southern Ocean County. We'll add Cumberland County, too.

Living the South Jersey life

1. We love the beach. We love the sand, the water, the boardwalks. Some of us may never actually go to the beach, but we love just knowing it's here.

2. We hate traffic. We hate all kinds of traffic, but we especially hate traffic caused by people who don't live here. We call them Shoobies. We hate Shoobies. Most of our livelihoods directly or indirectly depend on Shoobies - but, we still hate them, especially when they slow down our traffic.

3. We love our Wawa. Other places have schools, and churches and stuff - we have Wawa. It's our community center! (*Note: there are people who live here who hate Wawa. We just feel they're a little crazy in the head.)

4. We don't follow college football much. Weird, right? Most other areas of the country love and support college football. The problem is we really don't have OUR TEAM. Maybe Rutgers should change their name to New Jersey State University. Maybe that would help. Probably not.

5. We love Philadelphia sports. Who needs college football when you can focus on the Philadelphia Eagles 24/7? (NOTE: Some really weird people who live here are Cowboys fans. The rest of us tend to aim our cars in their direction when we see them walking down the street.)

Got gas in South Jersey?

6. We don't pump our own gas. Actually, it's a whole New Jersey thing. We just feel like we're better than everyone else, that's all.

7. We don't like noise. Our neighbors in our local community Facebook groups are always asking, "What was that sound?" Usually, it's an airplane. We have an airport right here, but no one seems to remember that or know what it means.

8. We love our zoo. It's the Cape May Zoo. It's a free zoo - but, you better through in a donation at the gate or the animals will eat you.

Everyone loves Cape May

9. We love Cape May. It's just the best.

10. We have great seafood here. A lot of it is caught locally. New Jersey for seafood? Yes, but we kinda like to keep it a secret - save it all for ourselves.

11. We treasure our children. It's a right of passage for kids to be taken to Storybook Land in Egg Harbor Township.

12. We love our seasons. Summer is our favorite. We do like Fall, Winter, and Spring - but, we only like them to last a week or so each.

