More and more southern chicken chains are moving into New Jersey. This one is Georgia-based.

Just last week I told you about the first Bojangles Opening in New Jersey.

What's the new southern chicken chain coming to New Jersey?

It's called Zaxbys. What is Zaxbys? From what I'm reading about it, it's all about their chicken fingers. They spell it chicken fingers with a Z.

When is Zaxbys opening in New Jersey?

Zaxbys is OPEN now in Magnolia,NJ, thanks to nj.com. It just opened this week in New Jersey, the first Zaxbys!

Zaxbys is famous for it's "Chicken Fingerz".

From the Zaxbys website: "While others take the conventional approach (from A to Z), we look at things differently. We don’t stop at good enough, we push for the “Z” in all we do. We put ourselves in the shoes of our customers and consider every moment a chance to be special. These thoughtful touches make the Zaxbys experience unique and bring a bit of joy to your day."

The key to their success is all in their sauce. They have a sauce sampler.

Checking out their menu, chicken fingers and wings are their big hit, salads, sandwiches, and other specialties to choose from. Their website menu is cute, lots of their food choices end with a "z".

According to Zaxbys, they first opened in 1990 and it all started with their chicken fingers. "Chicken fingers… as a main course. It was bold. It was original. And it was the beginning of something that would change countless lives over the next three decades."

