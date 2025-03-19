Yum! The Very Best Pie Shops In New Jersey You Need To Visit
I have to say this may be my favorite dessert. I love pie, and when it comes to picking up something for dessert, I usually first look at the pies. Fresh fruit and a delicious crust, simple but tasty. I usually like a wide assortment of pies. Apple, blueberry, cherry, peach, pumpkin, coconut cream, lemon, all these pies are just fine for me. Not always, but on occasion add a scoop of ice cream or whipped cream. Usually "simple" is best.
I must admit I am a "crust picker" lol I am the guy who breaks of pieces of crust to eat. I love a good crust so if you see that pie missing some of its crust, I may have been in your kitchen. Are you a "crust picker"?
So where do we find the very BEST pies in New Jersey? Places that offer us the best recipes and selection? New Jersey Isn't Boring put out a list of some of the best pie shops in New Jersey and I wanted to share some of the BEST with you.
- Delicious Orchards, Colts Neck
- Wemrock Orchards, Freehold
- Emery’s Farm, New Egypt
- 502 Baking Co, Brick Twp
- Blue Ribbon Bakery, Union
- Chocolate Carousel, Wall Twp
- Clove Brook Market, Sussex
- Mackey’s Orchards, Belvidere
- The Baker’s Grove, Shrewsbury
- Sunburst Pie Co, Manasquan
- Columbus Farmers Market, Columbus
- Penza Pies at the Red Barn, Hammonton
- Swedesboro Pastry Shoppe, Swedesboro
- Peace Pie, Cape May
- Johnson’s Corner Farm, Medford
- The Able Baker, Maplewood
CLICK HERE to see the complete list of Bakeries from around the Garden State.
