YUM! The Best Deli In New Jersey Is Among Best In The Nation

Looking For The Perfect Sandwich?

There is nothing like a fresh deli sandwich. One thing a deli can do is put a smile on your face with great sandwiches, cold cuts, salads, and of course pickles! The neighborhood deli is a great place to grab lunch or your cuts for the upcoming week. It was a weekly pilgrimage for my Grandparents and Parents as they got their lunch goodies for the week.

Get our free mobile app

According to Taste of Home, they have put together their list of the best deli's in America and of course, that includes our fantastic deli's here in the Garden State. Let's check their list and see who they have selected for New Jersey's "best deli"

Taste of Home chooses a deli in Union County as the one to visit in Jersey. Deli King of Clark, was selected. "One look at the overstuffed sandwiches at Deli King Of Clark and you know this is a deli that knows its stuff. This kosher deli and restaurant has been family-run in Clark for over 30 years. Come in for pastrami, corned beef and brisket. Try house specialties like challah, knishes, potato pancakes and noodle pudding, too."

Have you ever been to Deli King in Clark? If so give us your review and let us know what you recommend. We always enjoy getting your feedback and recommendations. Post your comments below.

I have two favorite sandwiches. The classic ham and cheese. Put Swiss cheese on that sandwich with lettuce, tomato, and spicy brown mustard. My other pick would be liverwurst with onion and spicy brown mustard. Both sandwiches on rye, please. Wow, I'm ready for lunch!

Deli Unsplash.com (Sean Benesh) loading...

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett