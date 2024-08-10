YUM! Now That’s The Best Sandwich In New Jersey!

Check Out This Delicious Sandwich A Jersey Favorite

I was just talking on the air about how I went shopping and wanted a BLT (Bacon, Lettuce, and Tomato) sandwich, and when I was checking out I grabbed a regular-size jar of Hellman's Mayonnaise and it was $9 for a jar of mayo! Maybe I haven't bought mayonnaise in a while or is this the usual price? So I said to myself next time I want a sandwich I'm going to Jersey's best sandwich shop and let them make it and Lovefood did an article about the best sandwich's in America.

Lovefood said "You don't need to look far to find a great sandwich in America. We've rounded up the best sandwich joints in every state, spanning the range from old-school delis still whipping up traditional favorites to quirky, modern joints putting innovative ingredients to work." So which sandwich shop did Lovefood select for the Garden State?

Do you call it a hoagie? a sub? a grinder? a club? whatever the case is, we all call them delicious! and Lovefood chose White House Subs in Atlantic City as the best sandwich in New Jersey. "This sandwich shop has been running since 1946, and Atlantic City locals are extremely fond of it. Founded by an Atlantic City tailor in the wake of the Second World War, order the White House Special: a two-foot-long white sub stuffed with deli meats such as salami and capicola, and finished with provolone cheese."

There you go the White House Special (aka Italian Sub) is the choice for the best sandwich in New Jersey. They have two locations in Atlantic City. The first is at

