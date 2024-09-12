YUM! All of New Jersey’s Food Festivals in September 2024
Must Go September Food Festivals Around New Jersey
September is a beautiful month in the Garden State. September is a perfect month to get outdoors, travel around the state, and enjoy the great "food festivals" in New Jersey as we head into fall. September is one of my favorite months in New Jersey.
I came across an article from NorthJersey.com that listed the various "food festivals" that are happening this month here in New Jersey. There are a lot of places to visit and food to taste.
Saturday, September 14th
- Seaside Heights Food Truck & Music Festival, Seaside Heights - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Municipal Parking Lot, 45 Grant Ave.
- The Downbeach Seafood Festival, Ventnor - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sept . 14 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15, Ventnor's Ski Beach, North Dorset Ave. & Burk Ave.
- Ridgefield Food Truck Festival, Ridgefield - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Veteran's Memorial Park, 554 Shaler Blvd.
- Irish Music and Food Festival, Gloucester City - 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Holy City Publick House, 332 Jersey Ave.
- Ringwood Food Truck Festival, Ringwood - Noon to 4 p.m., 115 Skyline Dr.
- Evesham Food Truck Festival, Evesham - Noon to 5 p.m., The Gibson House Great Lawn, 535 E. Main St.
Friday, September 20th
- Bergen County Fall Harvest Festival, Ridgefield Park - 6 p.m. Sept. 20 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22, Overpeck County Park, 199 Challenger Road.
Saturday, September 21st
- Comfort Food Festival, Toms River - Noon to 6 p.m., Downtown Toms River (Washington St.).
- St. Mary's Annual Food Festival, Livingston - 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 21 and Noon to 5 p.m. Sept. 22, St. Mary Armenian Church, 200 W Mt. Pleasant Ave.
- Smithville Italian Festival, Smithville - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., The Village Greene, 615 E Moss Mill Road.
- Pet Palooza & Food Truck Festival, Whippany - Noon to 6 p.m., Bayer Campus, 21 Whippany Road.
- Food Truck Festival at the Hermitage, Ho-Ho-Kus - Noon to 6 p.m., The Hermitage, 335 Franklin Tpke.
- Hopatcong Food Truck & Music Festival, Hopatcong - 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Veteran's Field, 388 Flora Ave.
- Jersey City Night Market, Jersey City - 2 to 8 p.m., Journal Square, 136 Magnolia Landing.
Sunday, September 22nd
- Pascack Valley PBA Local 206 Food Truck Festival, Woodcliff Lake - Noon to 6 p.m., Tice's Marketplace, 441 Chestnut Ridge Road.
Saturday, September 28th
- 6th Annual South Toms River Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival, Toms River - Noon to 8 p.m., Mathis Plaza, 134 Route 166.
- Galloway End of Summer Bash Food Truck Festival, Galloway - 2 to 8 p.m., Municipal Complex, 300 E Jimmie Leeds Road.
- Cheers In Chester Wine and Beer Festival, Chester - 3 to 7 p.m., Municipal Field, 134 Main St.
- Mill Race Village Food & Music Festival, Mt. Holly - 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mill Race Village, Church & White Streets.
- Ukranian Festival, Whippany - 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Ukrainian American Cultural Center, 60 N Jefferson Road.
Sunday, September 29th
- Denville Food Truck Festival, Denville - Noon to 6 p.m., Gardner Field, 2 Savage Road.
- Bergen County Food and Wine Festival, Paramus - Noon to 4 p.m., Westfield Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd.
- Mt. Laurel Food Truck Festival, Mt. Laurel - Noon to 5 p.m., Mt. Laurel Municipal Complex, 100 Mount Laurel Road.
