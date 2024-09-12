Must Go September Food Festivals Around New Jersey

September is a beautiful month in the Garden State. September is a perfect month to get outdoors, travel around the state, and enjoy the great "food festivals" in New Jersey as we head into fall. September is one of my favorite months in New Jersey.

I came across an article from NorthJersey.com that listed the various "food festivals" that are happening this month here in New Jersey. There are a lot of places to visit and food to taste.

Saturday, September 14th

Friday, September 20th

Bergen County Fall Harvest Festival, Ridgefield Park - 6 p.m. Sept. 20 to 8 p.m. Sept. 22, Overpeck County Park, 199 Challenger Road.

Saturday, September 21st

Sunday, September 22nd

Pascack Valley PBA Local 206 Food Truck Festival, Woodcliff Lake - Noon to 6 p.m., Tice's Marketplace, 441 Chestnut Ridge Road.

Sunday, September 29th

Denville Food Truck Festival, Denville - Noon to 6 p.m., Gardner Field, 2 Savage Road.

Bergen County Food and Wine Festival, Paramus - Noon to 4 p.m., Westfield Garden State Plaza, 1 Garden State Plaza Blvd.

Mt. Laurel Food Truck Festival, Mt. Laurel - Noon to 5 p.m., Mt. Laurel Municipal Complex, 100 Mount Laurel Road.

