Yuck! 3 New Jersey Cities Among Moldiest In America

Moldiest In America

First, let's look at what mold is and where it grows and can cause problems, according to Health.ny.gov, "Molds, like most fungi, break down plant and animal matter in the environment. They can grow almost anywhere there is moisture and organic material such as in soil, on foods and plants, and in people's homes. To reproduce, molds release spores, which can spread through air, water, or on animals."

Get our free mobile app

Mold Canva loading...

According to a recent Patch article, "A study conducted by technology company Deye surveyed 3,000 homeowners in the United States and asked them if they’ve experienced mold in their homes over the past year."

Canva Canva loading...

The survey by Deye resulted in a list of the 150 cities "where residents are most vulnerable to mold’s unhealthy effects." The survey found 3 New Jersey towns made the list of 150 cities.

Here are the New Jersey cities that made the list, according to Deye:

Atlantic City (No. 31) Jersey City (No. 41)

Newark (No. 62)

The number one town on the Deye list is Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Rounding out the top 5 town's in America:

#2 New Orleans, Louisiana

#3 Baton Rouge, Louisiana

#4 Orlando, Florida

#5 Tampa, Florida

"Florida dominated the worst cities on the list, claiming six of the top 10 spots. Louisiana and Mississippi are heavy hitters on the moldiest cities list due to flooding risks and swampy surroundings."

If you would like to see the complete list from Deye CLICK HERE and review the 150 cities in America that are most vulnerable to "mold".

Mold Canva loading...

KEEP READING: See 25 natural ways to boost your immune system