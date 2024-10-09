Best Jersey Shore Coffee Shops

So coffee may be one, if not the most, popular drink in America. According to Joe's Garage Coffee, "Coffee Is the Second Most Consumed Beverage in the U.S., Behind Water. Americans Drink 400 Million Coffee Cups a Day. Americans Drink 146 Billion Cups of Coffee Every Year. The U.S. Coffee Industry Is Worth $80 Billion".

I wanted to see who you at home picked as the best "coffee shops" at the Jersey Shore (Ocean-Monmouth Counties). I took to social media and came up with a list of your favorite coffee shops. Let's see who made this list you chose.

Top Jersey Shore Coffee Shops (No Particular Order)

Divi Tree - Point Pleasant (Barbara)

Wawa (Joe)

Revolutionary Lounge & Cafe - Toms River (Chrissy)

Gnm Coffeeshop - Barnegat (Chris)

Cali Cold Co - Brick (Christian)

Spire Coffee House - Toms River (Gretchen)

Lava Java House - Lavallette (Marianne)

Rook Coffee - Wall (Joe)

Due-Back Coffee - Island Heights (Wally)

Cool Beans - Toms River (Lisa)

Batch - Manasquan (Nicole)

Union Market - Tuckerton (April)

There is your list that you chose for the best coffee (Monmouth - Ocean)

For me, it is a simple cup of coffee. I take my coffee "black". No cream, no sugar, just pure coffee water lol. On occasion I will get a frappe or latte, but usually it's a black coffee for me. I enjoy an Americano with no milk or cream.

According to Joe's Garage Coffee, "Americans Aged 60 or Older Drink the Most Coffee and Millennials Drink the Most Coffee at Coffee Shops",

