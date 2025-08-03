We all have driving pet peeves from those that tailgate, don’t use turn signals, drive too slow in the passing lane, text while driving and so on. One that is often overlooked that has been driving me crazy (pardon the pun) is those who completely ignore a yield sign.

From what I have read in New Jersey when you approach a yield sign you are to slow down to a reasonable speed, and if necessary be prepared to stop if other vehicles or pedestrians are close enough to be a potential hazard. From my experience many drivers do the exact opposite and actually speed up so they can beat any oncoming traffic to a lane in the roadway. This is problematic when you are trying to get into a right lane that also might be an exit lane coming from say the Garden State Parkway. The other vehicle has a yield sign and even though you have your right turn signal on to switch lanes they blow through the sign and prevent you from moving over.

Again the real issue is so many simply ignore or don’t know what to do when approaching a yield sign and it could be a potential hazard especially if they simply speed up to “beat you” to a spot. By the way at intersections that have signs drivers must yield to those who have entered first or are already in the intersection. For what it’s worth failure to yield can lead to an $85 fine and two points on your license and it gets worse if the violations results in an accident.

Oh and another pet peeve…drivers who not only don’t let you merge but refuse to make eye contact with you.