A Look at the future plans for the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown, NJ

In the ever-changing economic landscape, one thing that is having a "facelift", of sorts, is the "All American Mall". We have entire generations now that have grown up getting their steps in at an indoor mall. One of the malls that has been around for generations is the Monmouth Mall in Eatontown. I remember eating with my Grandmother and Mom at the Ground Round (peanuts on the floor) in Eatontown and then shopping at the Monmouth Mall. Well, a lot has changed since the enclosed Monmouth Mall opened in 1975 and now the mall is getting a facelift.

Get our free mobile app

Monmouth Mall Google Maps loading...

So What Is Happening With The Monmouth Mall In Eatontown?

According to an article from NJ.com, the Monmouth Mall will see a re-do and it will become an open-air town center called “Monmouth Square.” The first phase of the project is underway in two parts. One is the removal of portions of the mall roof. The second part is the demolition of JC Penney and Lord & Taylor, new apartments, 1,000 luxury apartments, will be going up in their location. The plan is to make the Monmouth Mall an open-air town center.

In the NJ.com report "Local officials, tenants and representatives of New York-based real estate developer Kushner Companies gathered at the historic mall in Eatontown on Thursday to break ground on the $500 million redevelopment project."

Do you like the idea of Monmouth Mall becoming an "open-air town center" for shopping and more? Post your comments below.

Monmouth Mall Canva/Google Maps loading...

LOOK: 20 Outside-the-Box Uses for Vacant Big-Box Stores When a big-box store shuts down, its closure can significantly affect the local community and its economy. In numerous instances, the emphasis has shifted from traditional retail to more experiential opportunities. Let's explore 20 innovative businesses and services that can make the most of these adaptable spaces. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz