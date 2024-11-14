WOW! The Grand Opening of Vine Garden and Gift in Toms River

Welcome to the Community

A brand-new business is having its grand opening on Saturday, November 16, 2024. Vine Garden and Gift is brand new to the Toms River business community and folks are excited to see the unique garden and gift items that will be featured in this new store.

On Facebook, "After years of dreaming and planning, Meg Zirkel-Affa is thrilled to announce the Grand Opening of VINE Garden and Gift, VINE is more than just a retail shop; it is the realization of Meg’s lifelong passion for travel and gift-giving. For years, she documented her dreams in a notebook, waiting for the right moment to bring them to life. In early 2024, that moment arrived, and VINE has blossomed into a vibrant sanctuary where artistry, local craftsmanship, and the joy of gifting intersect."

(Vine Garden and Gift via Facebook)

Vine Garden and Gift is located at 783 Fischer Blvd, Toms River, New Jersey. Vine is situated right next to the Joe Bella’s. According to their social media, the shop will be open from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, seven days a week. Perfect for your holiday shopping. Bet there will be lots of Christmas present ideas at this new store.

"In a time when connection and community are more important than ever, Meg’s mission is to create a welcoming space where people can gather, be inspired, and share in the joy of giving and receiving."

Join them this Saturday and stop by November the 16th for their grand opening. Take a look around and see what catches your eye, while you support local businesses in Ocean County.

