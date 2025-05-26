Wonder Food Halls in NJ, PA, NY, CT, Are Coming To The Jersey Shore

This is an amazing new concept in dining out without leaving your home. Wonder brings amazing food right to your door. It's like having 10 different restaurants under one roof. According to their website, "Every corner of this country is searching for something better for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. So, we went on a nationwide search, looking for the best chefs and restaurants we could find."

So Wonder has partnered with fantastic restaurants and chefs to bring you delicious food delivered right to your door within 30 minutes. Ok, sounds good, and now they are opening locations in Toms River and Brick Township. The two new locations will be open in June. The Toms River location is at 1 Route 37 #102 and in Brick Township, 56 Chambers Bridge Rd, Suite 16.

Wonder features some of the world’s best chefs, including Bobby Flay, Jose Andres, Marcus Samuelsson and more, along with award-winning restaurants from across the country including Tejas Barbeque, Di Fara Pizza and more, customers can experience any combination of these chefs and restaurants all together in one order for the first time. According to Wonder, "Everything is made-to-order at a Wonder storefront and delivered to your door in under 30 minutes, allowing Wonder to bring an elevated, curated dining experience to you every time. Pick-up and limited dine-in options are also available."

Wonder currently operates 47 locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania, and is looking forward to continuing to expand. Wonder allows for 20+ restaurants to operate under a single location within a 3,000 square foot kitchen. Wonder will accelerate the expansion of its physical retail locations, with plans to grow from a current base of 47 locations to 90 by the end of the year.

Look for Wonder coming in June to Brick Township and Toms River. CLICK HERE to learn more about Wonder.

