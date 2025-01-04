Is It Possible One of Our Favorite Rides at Six Flags Great Adventure Can Be Saved

Remember when I told you about one of our favorite rides being taken down at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, the Skyway?

SAY IT ISN'T SO! I just can't believe it, I've been going on this ride for years and years. So many memories were made on this ride at Six Flags.

Get our free mobile app

Two of my favorite rides at Six Flags are Skull Mountain and The Dark Knight, both indoor roller coasters. The very first roller coaster my daughter was ever on was Skull Mountain, so it will always have those good feelings for me.

The Skyway is one of the Oldest Ride at Six Flags Great Adventure, is it being removed?

If you look at their map of the park, it is no longer on their map. CLICK HERE to check out the map. The Skyway is not mentioned on their website, either.

I will tell you that I went to Six Flags about five times this year, I have not seen it running at all this season yet. This makes me sad.

Well, guess what? I just found this on Facebook about the Skyway at Six Flags.

I was searching Facebook and found something interesting. Thanks to Freedomland U.S.A. - The World's Largest Entertainment Center and American Amusement Park Museum Facebook pages and saw this. If you continue reading the comments, a comment by Robbie Von Roll wrote something very interesting. He continues to say that this sky ride is the only one of it's kind on earth.

So, we will have to see. Will they be able to fix it? Will it just stay there and not be used? What are your thoughts?

Living here in New Jersey, we've all had wonderful memories of this sky ride, hopefully we can keep it here and working in New Jersey.

LOOK: 13 North American amusement parks growing the most in popularity Stacker used Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM data to list the 13 North American theme parks with the most visitor growth from 2021 to 2022. Gallery Credit: Stacker