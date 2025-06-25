I am not sure if this is a good idea or ridiculous, but some are saying this life hack can help your lawn. It's summer here in the Garden State, and it's a time of year we want our lawns to look their best, and this hack might help.

Get our free mobile app

Why Is Moss Bad For Your Grass?

Moss doesn’t kill grass but can take over areas where grass is already weak or dying. When moss fills in, it prevents new grass from germinating and spreading.

Read More: 6 Simple Ways to Keep Deer Out of Your New Jersey Garden for Good

Why Use Dish Soap On Our Lawns?

According to a recent article by Cynthia Lawrence for Tom's Guide, "Experts are now urging gardeners to pour dish soap onto their lawns this summer as a quick, non-toxic way to banish unsightly moss. This is the ideal way to kill moss without the need for chemicals."

What Is The Solution to Kill Moss?

“Mix around a pint of white vinegar with five teaspoons of salt and around a third of a teaspoon of dish soap into a spray bottle, and spray the base of any unsightly weeds,” advises Jonathan Creber, Commercial Director of Modern Garden Rooms.

Pint of White Vinegar

5 Teaspoons of salt

1/3 of a teaspoon of dish soap

Read More: Are Mushrooms Taking Over Your Lawn?

Pouring a mild dish soap solution on their lawns gives New Jersey homeowners a cheap, handy hack to tackle moss, pests, and dry soil. But the method comes with caveats: it's a short-term fix, not a cure, and misuse can damage the lawn you're trying to save. For lasting results, pair it with good lawn maintenance.

Have you ever tried this lawn hack? If so, what were the results? Were you happy with the results? Let us know your experience with this lawn hack.

Lawncare Canva loading...

KEEP READING: 50 activities to keep kids busy this summer