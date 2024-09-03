Cheater, Cheater, Pumpkin Eater!

Well, this is a curious survey because it focused on those cutting corners, lines, numbers, etc. This survey is all about cheating. Cheating on games, diets, sales, etc . The bad news is that New Jersey is ranked as the #1 state for cheating. One example is 76% of residents in New Jersey admit they have cheated on a diet. Additionally, 82% of Garden State residents have cheated in school, shh don't tell! You see where this is going!

According to Solitaire Bliss, "Ranking first for the most cheaters is New Jersey with a cheater score of 98.8 out of 100. Overall, residents of the Garden State are the most likely in the country to cheat while playing a multiplayer game, with 57% of residents saying they do it. Additionally, they are the most likely to say they have swapped tags or lied about price to get items cheaper while shopping, and the most likely to have cheated on or lied about their participation in a health or lifestyle challenge/commitment."

New Jersey "Cheating" By The Numbers

51% have cut someone in line.

56% have cheated in an online game.

47% have altered a social media pic before posting.

76% have cheated on a diet.

82% have cheated in school.

Top "Cheating" States In America

New Jersey Nevada Colorado Iowa Tennessee

Least "Cheating" States In America

Maine West Virginia Minnesota Pennsylvania Kentucky

The city in America that is guilty of "cheating" the most is Las Vegas, Nevada.

If you would like to see the complete survey CLICK HERE and read what Solitaire Bliss had to say.

