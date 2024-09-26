Where To Find The Very Best Cheeseburger In New Jersey

Delicious Cheeseburgers In The Garden State Among Best In America

This week it was National Cheeseburger Day and we decided to take a look at a national survey of the best Cheeseburgers in America and see what restaurant got the nod for best burger in the Garden State. Let's first realize the fact that New Jersey has a bunch of incredible places to go for a really good cheeseburger, your favorite might be right in your kitchen or on your backyard grill. Where do you get your favorite cheeseburger let's take a look at this survey from Lovefood.

According to Lovefood, "With just three main components – a beef patty, a bun, and a melty cheese slice – cheeseburgers are fairly simple. Whether that's exactly how you like it, or you prefer a pepped-up version with different types of cheese and fancy brioche or potato buns, there's a perfect cheeseburger out there for everyone."

I agree with the article, a cheeseburger is very simple. For me, I prefer less and I like it simple. Sometimes too much can lead to a mess, literally. If you add too many toppings and too much sauce it ends up falling apart in your hands. Start with the burger, cooked medium, and season slightly using great beef. If you have done this right you already have a winner. Then top with fresh and robust lettuce and tomato (Preferably a Jersey Tomato) plus a good pickle or two. Don't go crazy with a huge bun. A great burger can even be on toast, it's about the burger for me, not the bread.

As for the best cheeseburger in New Jersey, Lovefood selected Diesel and Duke. This "burger joint" has various locations (Montclair, Jersey City, Princeton). "All the options are delicious, but you can’t go wrong with The Standard. This hearty sandwich features a generous amount of American cheese, fresh lettuce, tomato, aioli, ketchup, and a toasted bun. Customers recommend the cheese fries, too."

