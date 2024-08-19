Where Do All These People Come From?

We always hear about how residents are always leaving New Jersey and heading elsewhere. Usually, the folks from the Garden State are heading south. The Carolinas, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Florida. It's usually because of finances because New Jersey is not a cheap place to live.

I came across an article about the opposite trend, people who are moving "into" New Jersey. According to Patch, the U.S. Census Department shows that a good majority of people moving to New Jersey are not traveling that far. Data shows that people from New York lead the pack in moving into the Garden State. "At the top of the list was New York. According to the analysis, 75,103 people moved to New Jersey from New York in 2022, making up nearly 43 percent of new residents."

Coming in second to New York is another neighboring state, Pennsylvania. "According to the numbers, 31,309 people moved to New Jersey from Pennsylvania in 2022, making up 17.89 percent of new residents."

Let's look at some of the other states that have folks moving to Jersey.

3. Florida

4. California

5. Texas

6. Virginia

According to Stacker, "Despite New Jersey gaining a number of new residents, Northeast states continue to see a drop in population following the pandemic."

Although there are some folks moving to, more are moving from the Garden State. "An annual study done by United Van Lines said more residents moved out of New Jersey than any other state in 2022 – the fifth consecutive year New Jersey found itself atop the list."

Have you ever considered moving out of New Jersey? Where would you move to, if you did decide to leave? Post your comments below.

