What the heck? Why is this illegal in New Jersey

If this is illegal, I'm breaking the law everyday, several times a day. TRAFFIC in the Garden State, let's face it, is horrible sometimes. It leads to a lot of frustration with hands flying and horns blowing.

While you're angry and frustrated by some drivers, you may be tempted to lay on the horn. Who doesn't?

I'm just wondering what road in New Jersey gives you the most frustration. Is it the Garden State Parkway? Is it Rt. 70, Rt. 9, maybe 35? Lately, Rt. 9, at least where I live in Berkeley Township has been absolutely horrible. You need to leave a little earlier than maybe you used to, to get to get to your location, or you'll be late.

And, for everyone that is literally stuck on RT. 166 through Beachwood starting around 3 pm, you'll be sitting in a parking lot, too. It's nuts. These are just New Jersey roads I have to deal with on a daily basis, there are many, many more. That leads to this weird question?

Is it illegal to blow your horn in New Jersey?

It is illegal to blow your horn in New Jersey, yes - unless necessary. REALLY? What does that mean? Maybe this will help.

From Justia Us Law: New Jersey law 39:3-69: "Every motor vehicle except a motor-drawn vehicle when operated upon a highway shall be equipped with a horn in good working order and capable of emitting sound audible under normal conditions from a distance of not less than 200 feet, but no horn or other warning device shall emit an unreasonably loud or harsh sound or a whistle. The driver of a motor vehicle shall, when reasonably necessary to insure safe operation, give audible warning with his horn but shall not otherwise use such horn when upon a highway."

